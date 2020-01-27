Masked men attempt to steal ATM in Krishna district, absconding

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A gang of three masked burglars made a futile attempt to flee with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) from the kiosk in Lakshmipuram village of Challapalli mandal on Saturday night.

According to Challapalli police, the incident took place at around 2 am at Indi Cash ATM kiosk where the accused first tried to break open the outer cover of the ATM and also damaged the wiring of the machine.

When the accused failed to open the chest, they tried to steal the ATM.

However, soon after, the alarm in the ATM room got activated and they fled the scene, leaving the machine on the road and a tractor meant for transporting their booty. Upon receiving information, police personnel rushed to the scene and gathered evidence.

“We sent the ATM for inspection and also verified the CCTV footage for identifying the accused. No cash was stolen from the ATM,” said the police. Based on a complaint filed by bank officials, police filed a case and investigation is underway.