Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu takes charge as new Brahmin Corporation chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Sunday took oath as the chairperson of the Brahmin Corporation here at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. After the ceremony, he said Brahmins were indebted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allotting adequate funds for the wellbeing of poor in the community.

He also expressed his gratitude to the CM for giving him the opportunity to serve the community and said the Brahmin Corporation was mulling organising ‘upanayanam’ and other traditional affairs using its own funds.

He also said hostels for poor Brahmin students will be constructed in Vijayawada and Tirupati. "Our government is committed for the upliftment of the poor students by supporting them in every aspect. Scholarships will be given to the beneficiaries," Vishnu said. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, and others also attended the ceremony.