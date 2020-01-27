Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada  lagging behind on citizen feedback in Swachh Survekshan rankings

The survey covers over 4,370 cities across the country and ranks are accorded to them based on cleanliness and other parameters.

Published: 27th January 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Cleanliness campaign at Vijayawada railway station

Cleanliness campaign at Vijayawada railway station. (File Photo| EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Low inputs from citizens may risk Vijayawada’s chances of bettering its rank in the ongoing Swachh Survekshan, scheduled to conclude on January 31. Citizen feedback is a key component of the survey as it carries a 25% weightage in the 6,000 mark survey. 

Till Sunday, the residents downloaded the Vote for Your City App, through which feedbacks can be submitted, only 38,563 times. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam is on the top of the list with over 1,05,899 downloads, followed by Tirupati (77,149).

Citizens of Chittoor, Guntur and Kurnool have downloaded the App 9,903, 4,829 and 821 times, respectively. Meanwhile, 76,340 persons have submitted their feedbacks on Vijayawada through the Swachh Survekshan 2020 portal, and 1,599 more through the Swachhta App.

The survey covers over 4,370 cities across the country and ranks are accorded to them based on cleanliness and other parameters. Responding to the low response from the citizens for the survey, VMC officials urged the public to air their views through the toll-free number 1969, so that the city manages to climb its way to the top.

“We are confident that one lakh citizens will submit their inputs on cleanliness and sanitation by January 31. For the purpose, the civic body is organising a three-day campaign across the city to sensitise the public on the importance of citizen feedback in Swachh Survekshan,” VMC in-charge chief medical officer of health Venkata Ramana told TNIE.

Ramana added the officials have been making passionate appeals to citizens to give their feedback and improve Vijayawada’s prospects of securing the cleanest city tag. Residents can also submit their feedback on www.swachhsurvekshan2020.org.

Inspection begins

A team of five officials from New Delhi have reached the city to survey the initiatives and the practices being followed by the VMC to achieve the garbage-free city tag under. On Sunday, it carried out an outdoor inspection to take stock of the steps taken for solid waste management

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Vote for Your City App Swachh Survekshan 2020 Vijayawada cleanliness
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp