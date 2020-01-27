Vijayawada  lagging behind on citizen feedback in Swachh Survekshan rankings

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Low inputs from citizens may risk Vijayawada’s chances of bettering its rank in the ongoing Swachh Survekshan, scheduled to conclude on January 31. Citizen feedback is a key component of the survey as it carries a 25% weightage in the 6,000 mark survey.

Till Sunday, the residents downloaded the Vote for Your City App, through which feedbacks can be submitted, only 38,563 times. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam is on the top of the list with over 1,05,899 downloads, followed by Tirupati (77,149).

Citizens of Chittoor, Guntur and Kurnool have downloaded the App 9,903, 4,829 and 821 times, respectively. Meanwhile, 76,340 persons have submitted their feedbacks on Vijayawada through the Swachh Survekshan 2020 portal, and 1,599 more through the Swachhta App.

The survey covers over 4,370 cities across the country and ranks are accorded to them based on cleanliness and other parameters. Responding to the low response from the citizens for the survey, VMC officials urged the public to air their views through the toll-free number 1969, so that the city manages to climb its way to the top.

“We are confident that one lakh citizens will submit their inputs on cleanliness and sanitation by January 31. For the purpose, the civic body is organising a three-day campaign across the city to sensitise the public on the importance of citizen feedback in Swachh Survekshan,” VMC in-charge chief medical officer of health Venkata Ramana told TNIE.

Ramana added the officials have been making passionate appeals to citizens to give their feedback and improve Vijayawada’s prospects of securing the cleanest city tag. Residents can also submit their feedback on www.swachhsurvekshan2020.org.

Inspection begins

A team of five officials from New Delhi have reached the city to survey the initiatives and the practices being followed by the VMC to achieve the garbage-free city tag under. On Sunday, it carried out an outdoor inspection to take stock of the steps taken for solid waste management