Home Cities Vijayawada

Boating services to Vijayawada's Bhavani Island resume

Boating operations from Punnami Ghat to Bhavani Island have finally begun, months after they were stopped due to Godavari boat tragedy and floods in Krishna river.

Published: 28th January 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavani island in Vijayawada

Bhavani island in Vijayawada. (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Boating operations from Punnami Ghat to Bhavani Island have finally begun, months after they were stopped due to Godavari boat tragedy and floods in Krishna river. On Day 1 (Sunday), 446 tourists visited the island and a revenue of Rs 53,500 (app) was generated, said a senior APTDC official.

“So far, the response from tourists has been good and we expect that footfalls to the island will only increase in coming days. More boats will be included to the existing fleet soon,” the official noted.

However, the tourists were annoyed as they had to wait longer at the boating point. The officials said shortage of boats to be the reason as only five boats with low capacity were ferrying tourists to the island. Also, port officials will be visiting the city soon to instal necessary equipment on the passenger boats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhavani Island
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp