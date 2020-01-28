Boating services to Vijayawada's Bhavani Island resume

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Boating operations from Punnami Ghat to Bhavani Island have finally begun, months after they were stopped due to Godavari boat tragedy and floods in Krishna river. On Day 1 (Sunday), 446 tourists visited the island and a revenue of Rs 53,500 (app) was generated, said a senior APTDC official.

“So far, the response from tourists has been good and we expect that footfalls to the island will only increase in coming days. More boats will be included to the existing fleet soon,” the official noted.

However, the tourists were annoyed as they had to wait longer at the boating point. The officials said shortage of boats to be the reason as only five boats with low capacity were ferrying tourists to the island. Also, port officials will be visiting the city soon to instal necessary equipment on the passenger boats.