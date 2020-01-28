Home Cities Vijayawada

Farmers in Amaravati cry foul over abolition of state Legislative Council

The indefinite agitations, led by people from the 29 villages in the capital region, against the Chief Minister’s decision on decentralisation of the capital continued on Monday.

Published: 28th January 2020 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Police takes the details of arrested farmers who came from Karnataka to support capital area farmers in staging protest aganist three capitals proposal at Vijayawada airport on Monday

Police takes the details of arrested farmers who came from Karnataka to support capital area farmers in staging protest aganist three capitals proposal at Vijayawada airport on Monday. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The abolition of the Legislative Council by the YSRC government has met with a strong opposition from the pro-Amaravati protesters in the capital region.

Farmers and women assembled in Mandadam village in huge numbers and raised slogans against the State government.

Farmers and women assembled in Mandadam village in huge numbers and raised slogans against the State government. Calling the resolution passed by the Assembly earlier on the day a ‘foolish’ move, they said people of the State have lost faith in Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Tensed situation prevailed for a while in Mandadam and Velagapudi as police imposed restrictions on villagers, anticipating that they would block vehicles of ministers and MLAs. Meanwhile, farmers from Karnataka’s Bellary, Sindhanur, Raichur, Yadagiri, Gopala and Mandya extended support to the agitations and  participated in the protest organised by Amaravati Parirakshana Joint Action Committee (JAC) at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada.

They requested the CM to take back the decision on ‘capital trifurcation’. They expressed solidarity with the Amaravati farmers and asked the government to respect the feelings of people who gave up their fertile lands for the capital’s cause.

"It’s the responsibility of the government to protect farmers from facing losses. They gave their lands selflessly for Amaravati and are now protesting as their future is uncertain. The way women are being treated by the police is highly objectionable. There is a huge need for the public and others to extend support to farmer’s fight against the government," the farmers from the neighbouring State opined.

However, they were taken into custody near Pundit Nehru Bus Station when they were on their way to Mandadam.

TDP president and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu criticised the administration and demanded that the police release the farmers immediately, failing which he would protest in front of the police station. The arrested persons were released later.

