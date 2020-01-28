Home Cities Vijayawada

Notices issued to medical shops, dealers on sale of restricted drugs in Vijayawada

Some drugs with formulations like Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Nitrazepam, Diazepam, Lorazepam and others either in single or in combination fall under the NDPS Act.

Published: 28th January 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after task force officials arrested a man for possessing restricted drug named Nitrazepam, Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials assured that the sale of such class of therapeutic drugs will be done strictly according to the norms prescribed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Based on a tip-off a team comprising officials of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and DCA laid a trap and took the accused, Chintala Suresh into custody at Kanaka Durga Varadhi near Krishna Lanka.

Nitrazepam is a medicine that should be used for short-term treatment of insomnia only when it is severe. In this regard, DCA officials have served notices to  all medicine dealers and traders in the city as well as the district to verify the purchase and sale of restricted drugs.

DCA assistant director K Raja Bhanu said a circular was issued to all medical dealers in Krishna district in 2019 to curb the unauthorised sale of such drugs by wholesale or retail medical shops. Some drugs with formulations like Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Nitrazepam, Diazepam, Lorazepam and others either in single or in combination fall under the NDPS Act.

The drugs labelled as Schedule H/H1 & NRx are being misused and sold to unauthorised persons which may lead to serious adverse effects on public health and anti-social elements who misuse the drugs. "Keeping in view of our previous experience with such drugs, we are keeping strict vigil on the supply and procurement of medicines," he said. He also claimed that DCA’s priority is to keep in check the misuse of restricted drugs.

Comments

