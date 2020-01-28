Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada airport gets six electric cars for operational purposes

Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Bala Showry lauded the initiative of making Gannavaram Airport the first one in the country where e-cars have been introduced for operational purposes.

Published: 28th January 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni along with airport director G Madhusudhana Rao inaugurated E-Cars as a part of green initiative at Vijayawada airport on Monday

Andhra Pradesh MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni along with airport director G Madhusudhana Rao inaugurated E-Cars as a part of green initiative at Vijayawada airport on Monday. (Photo| Prashant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday rolled out six electric cars at Vijayawada airport as part of its ‘Go Green’ initiative. Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Bala Showry and airport director G Madhusudana Rao flagged off the eco-friendly vehicles, which will be used for operational purposes within the airport premises.

Speaking after the launch, Bala Showry underscored the need for encouraging e-vehicles to reduce air pollution, which is increasing at an alarming rate in Vijayawada. He lauded the initiative of making Gannavaram Airport the first one in the country where e-cars have been introduced for operational purposes, and requested the airport official to increase the number of such vehicles in near future.

Madhusudana Rao said a decision in this regard was taken by the authority at the recently-held all-India airport directors’ meet. The e-cars were provided by Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a joint venture of PSUs under the Union Ministry of Power, on monthly basis under the dry lease agreement model for a period of 6 years.

Later, the MP also launched newly-received Mobile Command Post, a sophisticated vehicle worth `45 lakh. It will serve as a communication hub during emergency situations such as bomb threats, fire mishaps and natural disasters.

