Vijayawada: Man cheats girl under pretext of marriage, held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penamalur police arrested a software technician for cheating a girl under the pretext of marriage and allegedly exploiting her sexually on Monday.

According to Penamalur police Inspector Satyanarayana, the accused M Siva Kumar (29), a resident of Kanuru village, met the victim Kanaka Durga while pursuing graduation at a private college in the city in 2015.

Promising Durga of marrying her, Siva allegedly exploited her sexually. When she put forth a marriage proposal, he tried to avoid her and fled to Jharkhand. Upon realising that Siva cheated her, the victim staged a protest in front of the accused’s house and approached police seeking justice.

The accused threatened to kill her and her family. Her family members also alleged that Siva tried to settle the issue by paying compensation. “Based on a complaint filed by the victim, we took him into custody and a case of cheating was filed against him,” said the inspector.