Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Man cheats girl under pretext of marriage, held

Promising Durga of marrying her, Siva allegedly exploited her sexually. When she put forth a marriage proposal, he tried to avoid her and fled to Jharkhand.

Published: 28th January 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penamalur police arrested a software technician for cheating a girl under the pretext of marriage and allegedly exploiting her sexually on Monday.

According to Penamalur police Inspector Satyanarayana, the accused M Siva Kumar (29), a resident of Kanuru village, met the victim Kanaka Durga while pursuing graduation at a private college in the city in 2015.

Promising Durga of marrying her, Siva allegedly exploited her sexually. When she put forth a marriage proposal, he tried to avoid her and fled to Jharkhand. Upon realising that Siva cheated her, the victim staged a protest in front of the accused’s house and approached police seeking justice.

The accused threatened to kill her and her family. Her family members also alleged that Siva tried to settle the issue by paying compensation. “Based on a complaint filed by the victim, we took him into custody and a case of cheating  was filed against him,” said the inspector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp