Sanitary inspector suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has issued orders suspending Sk Ram Babu, sanitary inspector of divisions 58 and 59, for dereliction of duty. On Wednesday, MLA Malladi Vishnu conducted an inspection to take stock of the measures being taken for better solid waste management. The public complained to him about the poor sanitation in the divisions. The legislator also observed open drains were not desilted and cleaned.