Vijayawada man dies due to ‘medical negligence’, kin stage protest

The CI further case will be registered against the management only if the victim’s family lodge a complaint.

Published: 30th January 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at a private hospital near Poranki village under Penamalur police station limits after family members of a 47-year-old man staged protests, alleging death due to medical negligence on Wednesday.

According to Penamalur circle inspector M Satyanarayana, the deceased, Madagani Ramesh, was a resident of Tarigoppula village of Ungutur Mandal, and reportedly came to the hospital for a regular medical check-up. However, in a shock to the relatives, the doctors told them that Ramesh died suddenly due to cardiac arrest. The family alleged that doctors admitted Ramesh to the intensive care unit (ICU) even though he came for angiography. With no news of Ramesh for more than three hours, his friend Syam Babu was asked to sign on a form. Syam Babu said he refused to sign and alleged that the hospital management failed to explain Ramesh’s health condition.

“The family members stated that the doctors informed them about the death of Ramesh around 4 pm, but failed to explain the reasons,” said CI Satyanarayana.

The CI further said a case will be registered against the management only if the victim’s family lodge a complaint. However, statements from both parties were recorded.

