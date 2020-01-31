B-Pharm student hangs self

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A second-year B-Pharmacy student committed suicide by hanging herself to death in the college hostel room in Nuzvid on Thursday. The incident took place at around 12 pm. According to Nuzvid rural police, deceased Manda Sailaja (19) was pursuing B-Pharmacy course at a private college in Nuzvid.Sailaja left a suicide note in which she urged her father Manda Raju to take care of the family.