Bharat Darshan train on February 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Bharat Darshan special train for passengers visiting pilgrimage sites in north India, as part of the ‘Ganga Yamuna Yatra’ package, will be launched on February 25, said IRCTC joint general manager (Secunderabad) N Sanjeevaiah.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Sanjeevaiah said the tourist train will depart from Renigunta on February 25 at 12.05 am and return to Renigunta on March 6 by 3:30 pm. The package will cover seven major pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh.

For sleeper class, a passenger has to pay Rs 10,395 and Rs 12,705 for AC III tier ticket. The package includes night stay/fresh up at dharamshalas/halls/dormitories on multi-sharing basis, morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and one litre of drinking water per day, he said.

Another tourist train for those visiting pilgrimage sites in north India will leave Renigunta on March 10 and return 11 days later. The package covers six major sites in Agra, Mathura, Delhi, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishnodevi.

For further details, interested persons can contact IRCTC’s Vijayawada office on 0866 -2572280, 8287932311 and 8287932312.