Decentralisation of capital a failed concept, says ex-MLA

The farmers raised slogans against YSRC party and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 31st January 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Pro-Amaravati protesters take out in a rally with vehicles, in capital region villages on Wednesday.

Pro-Amaravati protesters take out in a rally with vehicles, in capital region villages on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The indefinite agitations of villagers and farmers of the capital region entered Day 44 on Thursday. Opposing the ‘unilateral’ decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift the Secretariat to Vizag and High Court to Kurnool, the protesters staged sit-ins in Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Uddandarayunipalem and Thullur.

Expressing solidarity with their cause, Telugu Desam leader and former MLA Vangaveeti Radha Krishna visited the agitators in Mandadam. Addressing them, he said more than 20,000 farmers were suffering due to the decision on decentralisation of the capital and demanded that the CM take back the decision. He observed the concept of a decentralised capital was a failure and no state had benefitted from it. “If there is any proof of insider trading in Amaravati, the government should take action against those involved and continue with the development activities. Instead, he is shifting the capital and shattering the dreams of farmers who gave their lands selflessly,” Radha added.

The farmers raised slogans against YSRC party and Jagan Mohan Reddy. “We won’t stop our agitation till the government takes back its decision. The YSRC government is playing with the lives of farmers,” Thulur villagers said.

