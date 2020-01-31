Students throng Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students thronged the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday, for the ‘Vijayee Bhava’ programme organised by the temple authorities on the occasion of ‘Sri Panchami’. For the occasion, temple priests adorned the presiding deity as ‘Saraswati Devi’ and performed Sri Maha Saraswathi Yagam on the sixth floor of Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam.