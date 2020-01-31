Truck runs over couple riding cycle, one killed in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman succumbed while her husband sustained severe injuries after a speeding lorry hit the cycle they were riding near Gannavaram Airport on Wednesday night.

According to Gannavaram police, tragedy struck the couple Gumpana Umadevi (45) and Venkateswara Rao (50) who are daily wage labourers, while they were on their way home to Kesarapalli village after finishing work in Gannavaram.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver did not notice the couple and failed to applied brakes when they were crossing the road.

While Umadevi died on the spot, her husband sustained head injuries and was taken to Vijayawada Government General Hospital.

The deceased’s body was also shifted there for post-mortem.

Based on the locals’ statement, a case was filed and the accused truck driver was taken into custody by the police. Investigation is underway.