Chandrababu Naidu misleading people, says Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who asked his party cadre to make demonstrations to mark the 200 days of protests in Amaravati against the proposed capital relocation on July 4, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has accused the former chief minister of misleading people. Botcha also quashed Naidu’s allegations of corruption in land procurement for housing for the poor initiative and asserted he would take the responsibility even if there was a single instance of irregularity.

Addressing mediapersons at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, the minister gave point-by-point rebuttal to the allegations made by Naidu during a videoconference with his party men. “He gave a call to demonstrate virtual protests. He couldn’t even repair the flood bank bund (Karakatta) road in five years, but is trying to cheat innocent people. A constitutionally elected government is trying to offer transparent governance with various policy decisions. But, he and his party people are only trying to create hurdles for no reason,” the minister alleged.

Talking about the allegations of irregularities in land procurement for the economically weaker section houses, he said 30 lakh pattas will be given to the beneficiaries on July 8. “In Visakhapatnam, we are going for land pooling scheme and are taking land only from those who voluntarily come forward. I had already said it in the past that I will take the responsibility if there is even one instance of irregularity in land procurement. I assert it once again,” Botcha said.

He alleged that the housing projects undertaken during Naidu’s regime reeked of graft and that the YSRC government saved `400 crore for the exchequer. “Yet, they point fingers at us and find technical loopholes in law and create hurdles for our programme of houses for the poor,” he fumed. The minister also found fault with the Opposition party for slinging mud on the government for clearing the arrears.

“Normally one-year dues would be pending when there is a change in the government, but we are clearing even 2014-15 arrears,” he said. Botcha also invited the TDP cadre to see the inaugural of 1,068 104 and 108 ambulances on Wednesday to witness firsthand why there was a variation in the costs.

“There were no lapses whatsoever in the procurement of the ambulances,” he clarified. Inferring that Naidu and Lokesh were only interested in playing politics, he questioned the duo as to why they did not visit the victims of LG Polymers gas tragedy. “They visited Atchannaidu when he was arrested. But, as a public epresentative, why didn’t they visit them? They sought permission for the visit, but ended up participating in their annual party convention,” Botcha observed.