CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch 1,068 new 108, 104 ambulances today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Nani and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday inspected the arrangements for the launch of 1,068 new vehicles for ‘108’ and ‘104’ emergency services, a day before the ceremony in Vijayawada. The ambulances, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will be taken to their allotted mandals in 13 districts after their launch by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The next day, they will be formally inducted into service by district ministers, MLAs and officials. Speaking to mediapersons here, the deputy CM observed that YS Rajasekhara Reddy had introduced ‘108’ and ‘104’ services to extend emergency medical aid and save lives. “However, the previous Chandrababu Naidu government completely neglected them and rendered them useless. Mobile medical units introduced for rural areas were also rendered useless due to lack of proper maintenance.”

Top priority was being accorded to health and emergency medical services after the formation of the YSRC government, he said. “As part of revamping the emergency services, the new vehicles, with state-of-the-art equipment, are being inducted into service in addition to the existing ones,” he said and added `201 crore was spent on the ambulances. Among the 412 new 108 vehicles, 104 are basic life support and 282 are advanced life support vehicles and 26 (two for each of 13 districts) neonatal ambulances. As many as 656 vehicles will be inducted into ‘104’ service.

Apart from oxygen cylinders, the new ambulances are equipped with ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers and have provisions for delivery. The vehicles are also enabled with surveillance cameras to ensure proper monitoring by doctors. The 26 exclusive neonatal ambulances are supported by Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCUs). Delivery locations and SNCUs are perfectly mapped to provide early intervention and reduce the infant mortality rate.

It is estimated that 10 to 12 per cent of newborns require SNCU support. Through ‘104’ vehicles, 20 types of services, including screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases, will be offered. In all, 744 doctors will be made available for these services and they will visit every village once a month. The estimated time of arrival of these emergency vehicles to the spot from the time an emergency call is received is expected to be 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas, and 25 minutes in Agency.

‘Rahadari Bhadratha’ A new programme, Dr YSR Rahadari Bhadratha, is also being linked to ‘108’. Under the scheme, road accident victims will be treated for free in hospitals across the state for first 48 hours. An amount of `50,000 will be reimbursed by Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.