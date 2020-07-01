STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch 1,068 new 108, 104 ambulances today

The next day, they will be formally inducted into service by district ministers, MLAs and officials.

Published: 01st July 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Nani and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday inspected the arrangements for the launch of 1,068 new vehicles for ‘108’ and ‘104’ emergency services, a day before the ceremony in Vijayawada. The ambulances, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will be taken to their allotted mandals in 13 districts after their launch by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The next day, they will be formally inducted into service by district ministers, MLAs and officials. Speaking to mediapersons here, the deputy CM observed that YS Rajasekhara Reddy had introduced ‘108’ and ‘104’ services to extend emergency medical aid and save lives. “However, the previous Chandrababu Naidu government completely neglected them and rendered them useless. Mobile medical units introduced for rural areas were also rendered useless due to lack of proper maintenance.”

Top priority was being accorded to health and emergency medical services after the formation of the YSRC government, he said. “As part of revamping the emergency services, the new vehicles, with state-of-the-art equipment, are being inducted into service in addition to the existing ones,” he said and added `201 crore was spent on the ambulances. Among the 412 new 108 vehicles, 104 are basic life support and 282 are advanced life support vehicles and 26 (two for each of 13 districts) neonatal ambulances. As many as 656 vehicles will be inducted into ‘104’ service.

Apart from oxygen cylinders, the new ambulances are equipped with ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers and have provisions for delivery. The vehicles are also enabled with surveillance cameras to ensure proper monitoring by doctors. The 26 exclusive neonatal ambulances are supported by Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCUs). Delivery locations and SNCUs are perfectly mapped to provide early intervention and reduce the infant mortality rate.

It is estimated that 10 to 12 per cent of newborns require SNCU support. Through ‘104’ vehicles, 20 types of services, including screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases, will be offered. In all, 744 doctors will be made available for these services and they will visit every village once a month. The estimated time of arrival of these emergency vehicles to the spot from the time an emergency call is received is expected to be 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas, and 25 minutes in Agency.

‘Rahadari Bhadratha’ A new programme, Dr YSR Rahadari Bhadratha, is also being linked to ‘108’. Under the scheme, road accident victims will be treated for free in hospitals across the state for first 48 hours. An amount of `50,000 will be reimbursed by Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ambulance Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp