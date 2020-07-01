Government insensitive towards people’s problems: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that coronavirus cases went up by as much as 400 per cent in the past five weeks in the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comments like “paracetamol cure” have stirred up a hornet’s nest. At an online meeting here on Tuesday, Naidu expressed concern that AP was facing a two-pronged danger to its socio-economic and political life thanks to corona.

“On one hand, COVID- 19 is disrupting people’s earning capacities and on the other, the YSRC is insensitive towards people’s problems,” he said. The government is covering up its failures by claiming to have conducted corona tests on lakhs of people. Alleging carelessness by the government, doctors at the ENT Hospital in Vizag recently held a protest for not being provided PPE. While the world was honouring doctors, it is a pity they are ill-treated in the State, he observed.