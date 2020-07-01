Three in custody for YSRC leader’s murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Tuesday reportedly took three persons into custody in connection with the brutal murder of YSRC leader and former Machilipatnam Agriculture Market Committee chairman Moka Bhaskara Rao at a fish market. Bhaskara Rao (55) was a close associate of Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani).

Police suspect political rivalry might be the reason behind his murder. During the course of investigation, police came to know that the accused conducted a recce at the market and tracked the movements of Bhaskara Rao for two weeks.

When Bhaskara Rao was inspecting construction works at a fish market near Koneru Centre, one of the accused pushed Rao to the ground and another stabbed him on the chest. Rao died, while being shifted to the hospital. Police identified the two accused fleeing on a bike bearing registration number AP16 VL 6669. The bike belongs to one Chintha Chinni, who is a local TDP leader.