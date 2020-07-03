Covid-19: Krishna reports 75 new cases, one death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna reported another spike in Covid-19 cases on Thursday as 75 more tested positive. While one patient succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 67, active cases stood at 898 after the recovery of 629 persons. Official said that a majority of the new cases were reported in Vijayawada. A 52-year-old and his wife were among those who tested positive. The man collapsed in Vuyyuru while being taken to a Covid hospital on Thursday evening. However, the officials were yet to confirm the death. Dr Manjusha of Bapulapadu primary health centres said a native of the village who works as a data entry operator at Ashram Hospital in Eluru, has also been infected. His samples were taken on Wednesday.

“Upon receiving information from the West Godavari health officials, we isolated three family members of the patient and their samples will be collected on Friday,” she added. Meanwhile, Vijayawada civic chief V Prasanna Venkatesh has asked a private hospital to allocate a block and beds on its premises for the treatment of Covid- 19 patients. Speaking at a review meeting, he said apart from assisting the government, private hospitals should also follow up on the health condition of the recovered persons.