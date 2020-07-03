STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

No major change in pollution levels

Visakhapatnam recorded just one day in ‘good’ category in June as against 12 days in May.

Published: 03rd July 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite relaxations in lockdown norms, there were no major changes in the air quality in Andhra Pradesh over the last one month. Air Quality Index Monitoring Station (AQIMS) in Visakhapatnam is the only one that recorded less number of days in the ‘good’ category in June than in May, when the State was under total lockdown.

On the contrary, other stations in Vijayawada, Tirumala and Rajamahendravaram had more number of ‘good’ days last month as against in May. As per the data collected by the pollution control board, Vizag recorded just one day in the ‘good’ category in June as against 12 days in May. However, Vijayawada, Tirumala and Rajamahendravaram recorded 28, 26 and 18 ‘good’ days against 13, 14 and 14 days in May. The board officials attributed the low air pollution to the occasional rainfall.

“Intermediate rains and the monsoon have helped to keep the pollution levels down. Water droplets work as suppressant as they trap suspended particulate matter and gaseous pollutants, and dissolve them. Rain also helps in restricting dust from mixing with the atmosphere, bringing down the pollution,” explained BV Prasad, a junior scientist. The other reason for low pollution levels is less commotion on roads.

“We expected more vehicular traffic after relaxations were given in June. Also, public transport has not begun in a full-fledged manner. The number of private vehicles running on roads is still very low,” Prasad added. However, the levels are bound to increase as more offices and businesses resume operations in the second phase of Unlock, he opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pollution levels AQIMS lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp