STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Body of Vijayawada man who went 'missing' in COVID hospital was in mortuary for a week

The One Town Police, who registered a case on June 29, questioned the hospital staff, and on checking CCTV footage from the institute, found that Vasanta Rao’s body was in the mortuary.

Published: 04th July 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 63-year-old man who was reported missing from a COVID-19 State Hospital in Vijayawada was found dead on Friday. His body was traced to the hospital mortuary, exposing the negligence of the staff. The body had been in the morgue for a week.

T Vasanta Rao, a resident of Pujarivari Street in One Town area of Vijayawada, had gone missing from the New Government General Hospital, where he was taken to on June 24.

The One Town Police, who registered a case on June 29, questioned the hospital staff, and on checking CCTV footage from the institute, found that Vasanta Rao’s body was in the mortuary. They said the staff had entered his name as Venkateswara Rao instead of Vasanta Rao, causing much agony to his wife Dhanalakshmi.

"During our probe with the hospital staff, we learnt that the man succumbed to illness early on June 25 and the body was sent to the morgue. Initially, the hospital staff took him near the outpatient ward to enter his details. The staff then asked Dhanalakshmi to bring Rao’s Aadhaar card and return the next day to complete the formalities," a police official said. When Dhanalakshmi returned with the Aadhaar card on June 25, the doctors initially claimed there was no person admitted there named Vasanta Rao.

She then lodged a missing complaint with the police as she was not informed about her husband’s death, the official explained. "During our investigation, the hospital staff said an elderly man was brought in but there were no admission records. We went through CCTV footage and inquired with the staff who were working on June 24 morning, and found that the body was in the mortuary for more than a week," he said.

Collector orders probe into patient’s death

Collector A Md Imtiaz appointed sub-collector HM Dhanachandra as inquiry officer to probe the death of the elderly man and submit a detailed report. Vasantha Rao had tested negative for coronavirus, and was taken to the hospital for respiratory problems

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada missing man T Vasanta Rao COVID19 Coronavirus Vijayawada medical negligence Vijayawada morgue negligence
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp