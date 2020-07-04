Krishna district reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 17 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the count to 1,611. Of the 17 cases, 16 were reported from Machilipatnam and one from Vijayawada. With the discharge of 653 persons, the district has 890 active cases.

At present, Machilipatnam division has 48 active containment zones. Four were declared non-containment zones on Friday as there weren’t any positive cases in the last 28 days. This apart, one more person died of Covid-19, taking the toll to 68 in the district.

COVID-19 Special Officer Dr Y Balasubramaniam appealed to the secondary contacts of positive cases to get themselves tested voluntarily. District Collector A Md Imtiaz said a total of 1,03,877 samples have been collected from the district so far.