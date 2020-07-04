Three-day annual Shakambari festival begins at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Shakambari festival commenced at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Friday. As part of the three-day festivities, the temple authorities decorated the temple premises with a variety of vegetables.

Devotees in large numbers visited the temple despite the officials imposing restrictions. The festivities began with Vigneswara Puja, Punyavachanam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Ankurarpanam, Vastu Homam and Kalasa Sthapana at 7 am.

Kadabam Prasadam prepared with the decorated vegetables was distributed among devotees. "We have taken all measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Devotees only with valid tickets are being allowed inside the temple," said EO MV Suresh Babu.

According to Puranas, Goddess Kanaka Durga defeated Dhuroorudu, a demon responsible for famine and shed her tears on seeing the travails of people, which led to a glut of food grains and vegetables.

The Goddess, who was in Shakambari avatar, had donated her organs to Earth to ensure that food grows even during a severe drought. Hence, the festival was being celebrated in her name. The EO further said they have been celebrating the festival since 2007 to propitiate the deity for good rains and bountiful harvest.