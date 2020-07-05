STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior citizen's death: Police to question doctors, staff of COVID-19 hospital

During investigation, the police found that the elderly man’s body had been in the morgue for more than a week.

Published: 05th July 2020 07:46 AM

The body of a man being shifted to mortuary (Photo | EPS)

EPS file image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  One-Town police are expected to question doctors and other staff of the New Government General Hospital (GGH) on Sunday, who were on duty on June 24—the day when a 63-year-old man allegedly went missing from the hospital. Vasantha Rao was found dead on Friday, and his body was traced to the mortuary of the hospital, also a State Covid hospital.

FULL STORY: Body of Vijayawada man who went 'missing' in COVID hospital was in mortuary for a week

The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital as he had low pulse rate and was experiencing difficulty in breathing. In a CCTV footage, a staffer in PPE was seen taking Vasantha Rao into the hospital. The next day when his wife, Dhanalakshmi, tried to inquire about her husband, she was told that no person with the name of Vasantha Rao was admitted to the hospital. Later, she registered a missing case at One Town Police station. 

During investigation, the police found that the elderly man’s body had been in the morgue for more than a week. Vasantha Rao’s friend B Ramesh told TNIE that Dhanalakshmi has asked the hospital to take the body to a crematorium as she did not have children and no relative wanted to take part in the last rites. 

“How can the hospital staff enrol Vasantha Rao as Venkateswara Rao? We have requested the police to conduct a detailed inquiry and do justice to his wife.” One Town Circle Inspector P Venkateswarulu said a notice was issued to hospital superintendent P Nancharaiah, who was asked to find details of the doctors and staff on duty on June 24. “As part of our inquiry, we will question the doctors about the treatment given to Vasantha Rao after his admission to the hospital and the cause of his death. The body will be handed over to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Sunday for the funeral,” he added.

Comments

