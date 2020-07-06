STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thanks to Parivarthana programme, 170 families turn over a new leaf

When the police themselves requesting us to leave the illegal activities, we decided to give up the business.

Youngsters display offer letters received during an employment drive conducted by Krishna police in collaboration with PVNR Groups Company Limited | EXPRESS

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “IT’S worth quitting the business of brewing illicitly distilled (ID) liquor. When the police themselves requesting us to leave the illegal activities, we decided to give up the business. Our families are into this illegal business for more than three decades and never lived in peace. We spent sleepless nights during our childhood with police arresting our parents,” Bhukya Syam Sundar said. Once the supplier of ID liquor and arrested twice for being involved in such illegal activities, the 21-year-old Syam Sundar from a small h a m l e t i n Chilakalapudi mandal is now a proud employee of Rockstar Industries Limited and going to earn `12,000 per month. This is not the story of Syam Sundar alone.

All the 170 youngsters, who received offer letters from various companies during an employment drive conducted recently by Krishna district police, explained how ‘Parivarthana’ programme brought about a change in their lives. “We are unable to earn respect in the society as our families were once involved in manufacturing of ID liquor. When they voluntarily gave up this business, people started respecting us and this employment gives us an opportunity to prove what we are,” another girl Daravathu Sravani told TNIE.

With the help of one HR Agency PVNR Groups Company Limited, Krishna district police conducted various awareness and skill development sessions to more than 200 youngsters to make them job-ready. The youngsters with various educational backgrounds were placed in prestigious companies such as Kia Motors, Hero Honda, Rockman Industries Limited, Rising Star, Jyothi Infra services, Hinduja Global Services, Apollo Pharmacy, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ecom Express and other aqua industries in and around the district. “Based on their educational backgrounds, job roles such as fitters, supervisors, security guards and others were given so that they can earn money and respect. When they receive love and affection from the society, they will never commit any crime,” K r i s h n a S P M Ravindranath Babu said.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

When Ravindranath Babu took charge as the SP of Krishna district, he came to know about the menace of ID liquor and gambling and noticed that it is affecting many families. Later, he launched ‘Operation Sura’ to curb liquor flow during local body and general elections. “When I personally visited those villages, I was moved by their plight and advised them to leave the business and start a new life,” the SP explained.

