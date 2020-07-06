TS devotees offer Bonalu to Goddess Durga

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE three-day annual ‘Shakambari Utsavam’ concluded on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Sunday. The event is celebrated every year seeking good rainfall and better crop yield. According to temple EO MV Suresh Babu, the temple was decorated with 30 tonnes of vegetables and fruits during the three-day festivities and the pilgrim rush was significantly high on the concluding day of the festival which coincided with the auspicious ‘Guru Purnima’.

Around 8,000 devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, while only 10,000 devotees visited the temple on the previous two days. The temple authorities decorated the presiding deity with a variety of fruits and vegetables and offered special pujas. Besides regular laddu prasadam, devotees were given Kadamba prasadam made of vegetables used for temple decoration. Purnahuti was performed at yagasala near Nataraja Swamy temple, marking the conclusion of ‘Shakambari Utsavam’.

“The festival concluded with Purnahuthi amidst chanting of Vedic hymns. Temple priests offered a silk sari, sandalwood pieces, flowers and fruits in the homa gundam. In the wake of COVID-19, we took measures to ensure that devotees maintain physical distance while standing in queue lines,” said EO Suresh Babu. Temple Trust Board Chairman Paila Sominaidu said the festival was celebrated in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Devotees from Telangana too visited the temple and offered Bonalu to Goddess Durga, he added.