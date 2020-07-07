Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited starts installing girders on spillway piers 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MIEL), executing the Polavaram project, stated it has achieved a milestone by commencing to install the world’s biggest girders on the spillway here on Monday. The girders were installed on the 45 and 46 blocks of spillway. This is one of the vital points in completion of the works before deadline, a MIEL release stated on Monday. The comany stated it is striving to complete the project as early as possible, since the spillway works have reached the final stage.

“A major part of the spillway works will be completed, once the girders are installed. Construction of 52 blocks of the spillway is now nearing completion,’’ the company stated. “All preparations have been completed for installing girders on the spillway. They will be installed during July first week. The total length of the spillway is 1.054 km on which the 196 girders would be installed on the piers. Each girder weighs about 62 tonnes and, at present, 110 girders are ready to be placed. The work will be completed within two months,” MEIL GM A Satish Babu said.