STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited starts installing girders on spillway piers 

The comany stated it is striving to complete the project as early as possible, since the spillway works have reached the final stage. 

Published: 07th July 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MIEL), executing the Polavaram project, stated it has achieved a milestone by commencing to install the world’s biggest girders on the spillway  here on Monday. The girders were installed on the 45 and 46 blocks of spillway. This is one of the vital points in completion of the works before deadline, a MIEL release stated on Monday. The comany stated it is striving to complete the project as early as possible, since the spillway works have reached the final stage. 

“A major part of the spillway works will be completed, once  the girders are installed. Construction of 52 blocks of the spillway is now nearing completion,’’ the company stated. “All preparations have been completed for installing girders on the spillway.  They will be installed during July first week. The total length of the spillway is 1.054 km on which the 196 girders would be installed on the piers. Each girder weighs about 62 tonnes and, at present, 110 girders are ready to be placed. The work will be completed within two months,” MEIL GM A Satish Babu said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited Polavaram project girders on spillway piers
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp