Provide clean beds, toilets in quarantine centres: Andhra Pradesh CM  Jagan Mohan Reddy

TNIE had earlier reported that people in quarantine centres were complaining about  lack of basic facilities such as beds and toilets, and poor hygienic conditions.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM  Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM  Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking stock of the facilities at COVID hospitals and quarantine centres in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to provide quality medical services at COVID care centres and all necessary facilities at quarantine centres. During a review meeting, he told officials there should be no compromise on the care given to patients.

TNIE had earlier reported that people in quarantine centres were complaining about  lack of basic facilities such as beds and toilets, and poor hygienic conditions.“Quality medical care should be provided at COVID care centres and all necessary facilities should be provided. Similarly, there should be no shortcomings at quarantine centres. Do not compromise on the facilities provided to patients, and the quality of medicines should be as per WHO standards,” he asserted.

After being informed by the officials that 3,000-4,000 beds were ready in each district for people with mild symptoms of COVID-19, the CM told them to provide round-the-clock medical services and ensure clean beds and toilets.He also suggested that officials deploy ANMs, ASHA workers and village/ward volunteers to make door-to-door visits and enquire about the health of people in areas with a high prevalence of COVID-19, and added that based on the feedback, the officials can offer medical tests and treatment.Similarly, ANMs, ASHA workers and village/ward volunteers should enquire about the health of those in home isolation, and conduct medical tests and provide medicines, he said, adding that people need to be assured of the government’s support.

Meds should meet WHO standards: CM
“Do not compromise on the facilities provided to patients, and the quality of medicines should be as per WHO standards,” the Chief Minister told officials

