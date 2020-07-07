STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for model park at Ajit Singh Nagar

The State government is all set to construct a model park in the 12-acre land at the existing dump yard at Ajit Singh Nagar. The dump yard will be shifted to another place.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to construct a model park in the 12-acre land at the existing dump yard at Ajit Singh Nagar. The dump yard will be shifted to another place. After laying foundation stones for various development works in the city, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the project is estimated to cost `15 crore. Initially, `10 crore has been sanctioned from 14th Finance Commission funds for execution of development works at the dumping yard. 

Satyanarayana said the park will have special zones for vending, separate spaces for sports, fitness and amusement, a parking area and a central park. Other highlights include water bodies, nursery, amphitheatre, ecological museum, landscape pockets and pedestrian pathways. Works in this regard will be commenced shortly and it will be made accessible for the public in a year. 

Steps are also being taken to develop another park at Lenin Centre Island at a cost of `75 lakh. Salient features include pavilions, children’s play arena, landscape pockets and pedestrian pavers, he said.Satyanarayana, accompanied by Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar, laid foundation stones for execution of various development works in the city at a cost of `12.25 crore. MLA Malladi Vishnu, VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh and others were present.

