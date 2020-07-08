Krishna sees single-day spike of 100 corona cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 100 Covid-19 fresh cases, Krishna district recorded its highest single-day spike on Tuesday. With the discharge of 1,000 patients, the district has 828 active cases. As many as 70 persons have died of virus so far. Official sources said the new infections were reported from Vijayawada, Kankipadu, Kanuru, Poranki, Penamaluru, Nuzvid and Yanamalakuduru. With the infections surging in the city and its suburbs, sanitation staff swung into action and carried out disinfection drives. Sodium hypochlorite solution and bleaching powder were sprayed in places where the Covid-19 cases were reported.

Nuzvid tahsildar M Suresh Kumar said that the four new positive patients in the town were from Marribandham, Morusupudi, Ammavari Thota and near railway station. With the new cases, the total number of infections in the division has risen to 90. “With cases increasing steadily, we have intensified sample testing and imposing fines on people who do not wear masks or adhere to physical distancing norms in public places,” he said.