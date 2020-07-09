STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Flouting corona protocol to be dealt with sternly

CP warns of stringent action against non-wearers of face mask.

Published: 09th July 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

A man drives scooter without wearing a mask in Vijayawada I PRASANT MADUGULA

A man drives scooter without wearing a mask in Vijayawada I PRASANT MADUGULA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite police, health department and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials warning people not to come out of their homes without wearing face masks or face shields to contain COVID-19 spread in the city, one can see several people roaming on Vijayawada roads without wearing masks. Though the police and VMC officials warned people of booking criminal cases for flouting the medical emergency norms, the attitude remains the same, thereby resulting in a sudden spike of positive cases in the city as well as in Krishna district. 

According to Vijayawada police, intensified enforcement drives have become a part and parcel of their duty ever since restrictions were lifted. In June alone, more than 5,000 cases were filed against civilians and Rs 100 fine collected for violating the safety protocols such as wearing face masks when people step out of homes and maintaining social distance. Cases are also filed if more than two persons travel on two-wheelers and those spitting in public places. 

“The crackdown has become necessary to discipline the people. We must cultivate the habit of wearing masks when we step out of our homes. By following these safety measures, one does not fall victim to Covid-19. Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance in public places is a must now,” reiterated Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu.

The CP said a minimal amount will be imposed as fine on violators, adding that stringent action will be taken against them in the coming days. “If anyone is caught driving vehicles without wearing a mask, his/her vehicle will be seized,” he warned. Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu also instructed all Station House Officers (SHOs) across the district to implement the same and take action against those found not wearing face masks.

“At this point, a mask is the only thing that can protect us from the virus. The virus will infect our body through eyes, nose and mouth. If we cover them, one can mostly avoid contracting the virus,” Ravindranath Babu said, adding that a total of 10,000 cases were filed across the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation COVID-19
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp