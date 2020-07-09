Flouting corona protocol to be dealt with sternly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite police, health department and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials warning people not to come out of their homes without wearing face masks or face shields to contain COVID-19 spread in the city, one can see several people roaming on Vijayawada roads without wearing masks. Though the police and VMC officials warned people of booking criminal cases for flouting the medical emergency norms, the attitude remains the same, thereby resulting in a sudden spike of positive cases in the city as well as in Krishna district.

According to Vijayawada police, intensified enforcement drives have become a part and parcel of their duty ever since restrictions were lifted. In June alone, more than 5,000 cases were filed against civilians and Rs 100 fine collected for violating the safety protocols such as wearing face masks when people step out of homes and maintaining social distance. Cases are also filed if more than two persons travel on two-wheelers and those spitting in public places.

“The crackdown has become necessary to discipline the people. We must cultivate the habit of wearing masks when we step out of our homes. By following these safety measures, one does not fall victim to Covid-19. Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance in public places is a must now,” reiterated Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu.

The CP said a minimal amount will be imposed as fine on violators, adding that stringent action will be taken against them in the coming days. “If anyone is caught driving vehicles without wearing a mask, his/her vehicle will be seized,” he warned. Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu also instructed all Station House Officers (SHOs) across the district to implement the same and take action against those found not wearing face masks.

“At this point, a mask is the only thing that can protect us from the virus. The virus will infect our body through eyes, nose and mouth. If we cover them, one can mostly avoid contracting the virus,” Ravindranath Babu said, adding that a total of 10,000 cases were filed across the district.