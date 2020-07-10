Two minor girls raped by sexagenarians in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by sexagenarians in two separate incidents at Gudivada and Telaprolu village in Krishna district on Thursday.In the first incident, Gudivada DSP G Satyanandam said the minor girl was allegedly raped on Wednesday morning, but the incident came to light on Thursday after her parents filed a police complaint.

The accused was identified as B Venkateswara Rao (67). In their complaint, the girl’s parents said the accused took their daughter near Naganna Cheruvu and allegedly raped her.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a manhunt was launched to nab him, the DSP said.In another incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man at Telaprolu village under Atkuru police station limits. Atkuru Sub-Inspector V Srinivas Rao said the girl was allegedly raped on July 6.

The accused lured the girl, while she was playing outside her house, and raped her. The incident came to light on Thursday when her parents filed a case against the accused.