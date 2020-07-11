Krishna district reports 80 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 80 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the count to 2,719. Of the 80 cases, 69 were from within the district, while two belong to Guntur, three from West Godavari and six from Telangana. The medical teams have so far tested 1,39,592 samples in the district. With the discharge of 44 patients on Friday, the total discharges stood at 1,392. With two more deaths reported in the district, the toll increased to 75. The district has 708 active cases.