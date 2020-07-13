10% of returnees to Andhra Pradesh to undergo random testing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE state government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines (in Covid Instant Order-64) for handling of people coming to Andhra Pradesh from other states and countries. As per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, institutional quarantine of seven days is mandatory for foreign returnees. However, flyers from Gulf countries were being quarantined for fourteen days. Henceforth, the institutional quarantine period of seven days will be uniform for all foreign returnees.

Tests will be conducted on them between the 5th and the 7th days and further action will be taken based on the test result. Also, 10 per cent of people arriving by domestic flights will be tested randomly at the airports and then advised home quarantine for 14 days. Similarly, 10 per cent of train passengers will be tested randomly at mobile test collection centres (buses). Their electronic manifest will be collected as a record for reference and they must undergo 14-day home quarantine. Details of all domestic flyers and people coming to the state by road will be collected.