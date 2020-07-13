8,000 cusecs of water released from barrage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: WITH inflows continuing to the Prakasam Barrage, the irrigation officials lifted at least seven crest gates to regulate the flow by letting a surplus of about 8,000 cusecs of water downstream by Sunday afternoon. As of 5 pm, about 16,0316 cusecs of inflow and 10,811 cusecs of outflow were recorded, according to the State water resources department. While 5,276 cusecs of water was diverted via Krishna eastern main canal, about 2,449 cusecs via the western main canal for delta. The remaining has been let downstream. As Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) pumps were turned off, officials expect the inflows to dip marginally.

Meanwhile, the Krishna district administration has stepped up vigil in the low-lying areas downstream Prakasam Barrage to prevent inundation. District Collector A Md Imtiaz instructed the tahsildars to ensure that those residing in the submergence-prone areas be intimated about the flows regularly.