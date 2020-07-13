Crime rate dips in Vijayawada amid lockdown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CRIME rate in Vijayawada reduced drastically, thanks to coronavirus-induced lockdown. According to the statistics from the City Police Office (CPO), the crime rate in Vijayawada in the months of April, May and June recorded a dip compared to the corresponding period previous year.

The data reveals that a total of 520 cases -- four murders, one kidnap, one dowry death, 34 cheating cases, 75 seriously hurt cases, 87 accidents, 46 women harassment cases, 24 molestation cases, seven rape cases and others were reported in the past three months. “There has been a drastic fall in the accidents and crime rate during the lockdown period in the city,” said Commiss i o n er of Po l i c e B Sreenivasulu.

“In 2019, 734 bodily offence and 1,220 property offence cases were reported in the city. Whereas, only 87 bodily offence and 120 property offence cases were reported so far this year,” the Commissioner observed. On the other hand, over 100 cases were reported at cybercrime police station against cyber frauds, harassment on Facebook, lottery and matrimony frauds. When asked about the possibility of increase in crime rate after lifting lockdown restrictions due to various reasons such as poverty and une m p l o y m e n t , t h e Commissioner said, “Even though the possibility is less, we (police) are fully prepared to control the crime rate. We are focusing on reducing crime rate by increasing visible policing.”