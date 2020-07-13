Gollapudi market to stay shut for a week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SUPPLY of essential commodities is likely to take a hit from Monday with traders at the Gollapudi wholesale market deciding to shut shop for a week in view of the recent spikes in Covid-19 infections in Krishna district. The market has around 500 shops and is even popular among people from neighbour districts. A traders’ association, after a recent meeting, decided not to continue trading for a while and observe a self-imposed lockdown.

“We had intimated traders in and around the city that trading at the wholesale market will be suspended, and asked them to purchase enough stock to last a week,” said association member VVD Aravind. He observed that the wholesale market in One Town has remained shut for over two weeks now. “Traders have procured sufficient stocks from us and we hope that there would be no scarcity for essential commodities,” he added.