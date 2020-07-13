Record surge of 206 infections in Krishna district; 959 active cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district on Sunday witnessed a record surge of 206 new coronavirus cases, which took the district tally to 2,504. With the death of three more patients, the toll rose to 80; 1,469 recoveries have been recorded so far, leaving 959 active cases in the district. The fresh infections were reported from Patamata, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Labbipet, Krishna Lanka, Governorpet, Chuttugunta, Ramakrishnapuram, Satyanarayanapuram, Gandhi Nagar, One Town, Brahmin Street, Singh Nagar, Payakapuram and Moghalrajpuram in VMC limits; Vijayawada rural, Penamaluru, Ibrahimpatnam, Machilipatnam, Bapulapadu, Gannavaram, Nuzvid and Jaggayapeta mandals.

Meanwhile, joint collector L Siva Shankar inspected the state Covid hospital at New Government General Hospital on Sunday. He directed hospital superintendent P Nancharaiah to ensure that results were issued within two hours of collecting samples, and procure two more ambulances to shift persons who test negative to other hospitals.