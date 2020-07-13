STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada catches the ‘mask fashion’ bug

Though stitching masks doesn’t fetch tailors as much as they normally earn during the wedding season, it at least helps them make ends meet.

Masks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Masks may be mandatory, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be trendy. People in Vijayawada are now latching on to the concept of ‘designer masks’, and asking tailors to make ones that match their dresses. This not only keeps them happy, but also helps the tailors, who have been hit hard by the lockdown and lost a chance to make good money during the month of ‘Ashadam’, which is considered auspicious for weddings and other ceremonies.

“Wearing a mask is the new normal and a necessity. So I thought why not find a way to look beautiful with it? I first tried making a mask at home, and it turned out well but wasn’t too tidy. So I asked my tailor to make one. And there it was, a perfectly-stitched mask that matched my dress,” said Anuja Baghi, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony in the city. With a rising demand for such masks, shops in Vijayawada are selling ones of various colours, designs and shapes.

“We opened our shops last month but got fewer orders than usual. Being the wedding season, our shops would normally be full of dress material, but are now as empty as a barren land. However, a few days ago, a customer gave an order to stitch a ‘ghagra’ and blouse as she wanted to attend a wedding. Along with it she asked if I could stitch a mask of the same colour. That’s when I got the idea of making more such masks and putting them on display. Since then, orders for matching masks starting pouring in,” said Vijayalakshmi, a tailor from Guru Nanak Colony.

Though stitching masks doesn’t fetch tailors as much as they normally earn during the wedding season, it at least helps them make ends meet. “With the orders to make these masks, we are able to earn 40 per cent of what we were earning earlier. And 40 per cent is definitely better than nothing,” said Manik Seth, a tailor from Bharathi Nagar. Depending on the size, style and design, these masks cost between `30 and `150.

BIG HIT AMONG KIDS

Masks with images of cartoon characters are a favourite among children. “They sell like hot cakes as kids prefer them to plain masks,” said the owner of a medical shop

