Aarogyasri scheme for bills above Rs 1,000 in six more districts

Initially, the number of medical procedures covered under the scheme was increased from 1,059 to 2,059, and later, it was further increased to 2,146.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that the YSR Aarogyasri scheme for treatment costing more than Rs 1,000 will be implemented in six more districts — Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam, Guntur, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam — from Thursday (July 16). He took this decision during a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. The upgraded YSR Aarogyasri scheme was started on a pilot basis in West Godavari district from January 3.

Initially, the number of medical procedures covered under the scheme was increased from 1,059 to 2,059, and later, it was further increased to 2,146. Besides this, 54 medical procedures pertaining to oncology (cancer) were included under the scheme, taking the total number of procedures covered to 2,200.

During the previous TDP government’s tenure, 1,059 medical procedures were covered under the free health scheme NTR Utchita Vaidya Seva, and no payments were made to network hospitals.

After a lull, demand for spices picks up in Kadapa 

Sunita used to spend about `200 per month on spices, but now spends `500, she says, adding that her family consumes ginger and dried ginger tea every day, and also uses the spices for steaming the face to clear nasal blocks. Others in the town also said they did the same.

Dr M Sai Prasad, an Ayurveda doctor in the city, says the first thing people should have is confidence, and they shouldn’t worry about contracting coronavirus. “Consuming decoctions made with cinnamon, turmeric, pepper, dried ginger, ginger and tulasi (basil) will help improve immunity in both the elderly and children,” he adds.

K Dhana Singh, who runs a spice shop, says that after his business took a hit during the lockdown, it is now picking up as people are conscious about boosting their immunity. “With the increased demand for spices, our business is two-three times better than normal, which has come as a great relief to us,” he says.

