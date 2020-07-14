Anticipatory bail plea filed by Pitani’s son dismissed 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Pitani Venkata Suresh, son of TDP leader and former minister Pitani Satyanarayana and M Murali Mohan, the former personal secretary of Satyanarayana, whose name has figured in the ESI scam. It may be noted Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has already arrested TDP MLA K Atchannaidu for his role in the scam.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday before Justice K Lalitha, ACB counsel MS Subhani argued that the agency needs to extract more information from the two petitioners, who were very much in the scam. The ACB counsel maintained that more facts will be revealed with the arrest of the petitioners.

Subhani said the agency needed to obtain more information about the persons involved in the scam. As the case is still under investigation, the petitioners should not be given anticipatory bail, the counsel argued.

Hearing the arguments of the ACB counsel, Justice Lalitha dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions.Meanwhile, the bail petition moved by former minister Atchannaidu, who is arrested in the case, will come up for hearing on Tuesday.