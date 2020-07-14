Contract workers to be paid salaries on time: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials concerned that contract workers employed in various government departments should get their salaries on time through the green channel. During a review meeting held here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that all contract workers employed in various departments, societies, universities should get their salaries on time akin to any government employee. The previous TDP government had ordered for a minimum time-scale just before the Assembly polls to 54,000 contract employees and has done nothing for them, he said.

“It was only from July 2019 that the minimum time scale is being implemented, which has cost the State exchequer to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore,” the Chief Minister said.According to him, there was a hike of 88 per cent to 95 per cent in the salaries when compared to that of March 31, 2017. The salary for junior lecturers was hiked from `19, 050 to `37,100 from July 2019 onwards, reflecting an increase of 95 per cent. Health personnel, health assistant (male) salaries were increased from `14, 860 to `22,290 per month, which is an 88 per cent increase. The salary of secondary grade teachers (SGT) was hiked by as much as 95 per cent to `21,230 from `10,900. The salary of a school assistant has gone up by 95 per cent from `10,900 to `21,230 since July, 2019.

The salaries of the contract workers should be paid through the green channel and the amount should be credited to their bank accounts like regular employees, Jagan said. The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare a study report on the social and medical security benefits to contract workers and submit it to him at the earliest . Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Secretary (finance) SS Rawat, GAD (Services) Secretary Sasibhushan, Labour Department secretary Udayalakshmi, Aarogyasri Trust CEO Mallikharjun and other officials attended the meeting.