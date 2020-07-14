Krishna district reports 111 new cases, 3 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 111 cases on Monday, taking the count to 2,615. The Covid-19 toll mounted to 83 as three more persons died of virus. The district has 691 active cases and 1,841 were discharged from hospitals, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.The new cases were reported from Moghalrajpuram, Labbipet, Krishna Lanka, Governorpet, Chuttugunta, Madhura Nagar, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Kedareswarapeta, Gandhi Nagar, One Town, Ajit Singh Nagar, Radha Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada Rural, Vuyyuru, Mylavaram, Penamaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada Rural, Gannavaram, Nuzvid, Jaggayyapeta and Machilipatnam.

With the coronavirus cases increasing steadily in Machilipatnam revenue division, Collector A Md Imtiaz directed the officials to enforce lockdown strictly in containment zones. Machilipatnam division has 37 active clusters. As many as 110 coronavirus cases were reported in the division so far. The Collector instructed officials to declare sample results within 24 hours. He told the officials to set up a 60-bed hospital at Sri Varalakshmi Polytechnic in Machilipatnam town.