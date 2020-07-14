Man kills wife in a fit of rage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband at SC Peta in Agiripalli village of Krishna district on Saturday. The incident came to light late Sunday night after the doctors reported the crime to police. The deceased was identified as T Sravani (24). Agiripalli sub-inspector Kishore said that woman’s husband Venkat Rao admitted her to a nearby government hospital claiming that she was bit by a snake. During preliminary investigation, Venkat Rao had confessed to have killed his wife in a fit of rage.