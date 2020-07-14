Nani visits hospital site

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said a multispeciality hospital for poor and tribals with an outlay of Rs 75 crore will be constructed in the West Godavari district shortly. The health minister visited the district to inspect the land for the proposed project. He said the State government is determined to extend quality medical and healthcare to tribals. He said due to the non-availability of medical care in time, several people in the Agency have died in the past.