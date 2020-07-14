Nani visits hospital site

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said a multispeciality hospital for poor and tribals with an outlay of Rs 75 crore will be constructed in the West Godavari district shortly. The health minister visited the district to inspect the land for the proposed project. He said the State government is determined to extend quality medical and healthcare to tribals. He said due to the non-availability of medical care in time, several people in the Agency have died in the past.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Afghan officials: Kabul roadside bombing kills 4 civilians
NIA arrests key accused in Jharkhand's PLFI terror funding case
Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, two ministers from Gehlot cabinet as Rajasthan crisis deepens
WATCH | Kept like 'hostage', alleges Rajasthan BTP MLA in video
J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina tests COVID-19 positive, met Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday
Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows foreigners from five countries to walk free on fine