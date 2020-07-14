NGT allows AP to invite tenders for RPS project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed Andhra Pradesh government to draft preliminary reports and invite call tenders for the proposed Pothireddypadu canal system upgradation and Rayalaseema Pumping Scheme (RPS), while refusing to vacate the stay on the project. It made it clear that no works should be taken up until the final verdict.Hearing the arguments in the case, the Chennai bench of the NGT did not agree with the arguments of the advocates representing the AP government that environmental clearance is not needed for the proposed project.

The bench stated that it will look into AP government’s request after going through the report to be submitted by the experts committee and clarification from the MoEF. The tribunal directed the MoEF to clarify if RPS needed environmental clearance or not by August 11 and adjourned the case. The next hearing will be on August 11. The AP government had filed a counter to the petition against the proposed project. In the counter, it explained that the proposed project would not hurt the interests of the neighbouring State.