STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

NGT allows AP to invite tenders for RPS project

The bench stated that it will look into AP government’s request after going through the report to be submitted by the experts committee and clarification from the MoEF. 

Published: 14th July 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed Andhra Pradesh government to draft preliminary reports and invite call tenders for the proposed Pothireddypadu canal system upgradation and Rayalaseema Pumping Scheme (RPS), while refusing to vacate the stay on the project. It made it clear that no works should be taken up until the final verdict.Hearing the arguments in the case, the Chennai bench of the NGT did not agree with the arguments of the advocates representing the AP government that environmental clearance is not needed for the proposed project.  

The bench stated that it will look into AP government’s request after going through the report to be submitted by the experts committee and clarification from the MoEF. The tribunal directed the MoEF to clarify if RPS needed environmental clearance or not by August 11 and adjourned the case. The next hearing will be on August 11. The AP government had filed a counter to the petition against the proposed project. In the counter, it explained that the proposed project would not hurt the interests of the neighbouring State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Rayalaseema Pumping Scheme
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp