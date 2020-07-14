STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six Sri Lankan fishermen held for entering Indian territorial waters

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG-Kakinada) apprehended six Sri Lankan fishermen, while they were illegally fishing in the Indian waters on Sunday night.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Indian Coast Guard (ICG-Kakinada) apprehended six Sri Lankan fishermen, while they were illegally fishing in the Indian waters on Sunday night. The Coast Guard seized around 600 kg of Tuna fish from them. According to officials, Sri Lankan fishermen travelling in IMUL-A-1235 MTR (Induvara) vessel had entered the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from Devinuwara on June 28. 
While commencing their journey, the fishermen carried necessary supplies like food and water with an intention to remain for a longer period in the waters. 

‘’We caught the fishermen while they were illegally fishing 180 nautical miles off Machilipatnam in Krishna district. Our patrolling boat Priyadarshani found the Sri Lankan men hunting Tuna fish despite restrictions,” said the ICG personnel. The Sri Lankan fishermen tried to escape but the ICG personnel chased them down and nabbed them. The Indian Coast Guard shifted the six fishermen to Kakinada and handed them over to the marine police. 

An investigation will be carried out by the police, customs and Intelligence Bureau keeping in view of the ongoing Indo-China boundary dispute. The Sri Lankan vessel has violated the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of fishing by foreign vessels) Act, 1981 and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982, officials said.

