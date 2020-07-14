VRDLs to establish counters for receiving samples

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department on Monday issued fresh guidelines (in COVID Instant Order-65) with regard to the handling of samples in labs. Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy, in the order, asked all joint collectors (development) and in-charges of Covid-19 labs to implement the new guidelines without delay.

As per the guidelines, all VRDLs and TrueNat labs would be required to establish sample receiving counters on the premises. Once samples are received, the person responsible for the collection must open the boxes and check all the samples individually and immediately accept them against their sample ID numbers in MSS COVID portal login. Any sample collected without proper standards should be rejected at the counter itself.

All the labs are directed to ensure that only the accepted samples as entered in the MSS COVID portal should be tested. The portal allows download of sample data in an excel sheet format. In case of a wrong entry, an option of correction is also given to the state IDSP wing at State Headquarters. The JCs and lab in-charges were advised to refer to Covid Order 61, where it was instructed to do priority testing for the samples received with the red strips bearing the sample ID. In case of repeat positive samples, all the labs were requested to enter them as ‘repeat +ve’ and not as ‘new +ve’.