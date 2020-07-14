STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VRDLs to establish counters for receiving samples

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare department on Monday issued fresh guidelines (in Covid Instant Order-65) with regard to handling of samples in labs.

Published: 14th July 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A vehicle carrying medicines leaves for Tirupati, on Monday | Madhav K

A vehicle carrying medicines leaves for Tirupati, on Monday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department on Monday issued fresh guidelines (in COVID Instant Order-65) with regard to the handling of samples in labs. Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy, in the order, asked all joint collectors (development) and in-charges of Covid-19 labs to implement the new guidelines without delay. 

A vehicle carrying medicines leaves
for Tirupati, on Monday | Madhav K

As per the guidelines, all VRDLs and TrueNat labs would be required to establish sample receiving counters on the premises. Once samples are received, the person responsible for the collection must open the boxes and check all the samples individually and immediately accept them against their sample ID numbers in MSS COVID portal login. Any sample collected without proper standards should be rejected at the counter itself.  

All the labs are directed to ensure that only the accepted samples as entered in the MSS COVID portal should be tested.  The portal allows download of sample data in an excel sheet format. In case of a wrong entry, an option of correction is also given to the state IDSP wing at State Headquarters.  The JCs and lab in-charges were advised to refer to Covid Order 61, where it was instructed to do priority testing for the samples received with the red strips bearing the sample ID. In case of repeat positive samples, all the labs were requested to enter them as ‘repeat +ve’ and not as ‘new +ve’.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp