Prakasam Barrage gets heavy inflows

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Due to rains in the upper catchment of Krishna basin, inflows from Munneru, Paleru, Kattaleru, Wyra continued to reach the Prakasam Barrage, and the officials expect the inflows to increase further by late Wednesday night.

While the inflows touched 21,000 cusecs by evening, it is expected to zoom past 30,000 cusecs, according to officials. After diverting over 6,000 cusecs - 5,000 cusecs via Krishna eastern delta canal and over 1,000 cusecs through the Krishna western delta canal - the officials have let over 16,000 cusecs downstream. “We lifted 20 crest gates up to two feet and let the water down the barrage in the afternoon. We expect the inflows to increase to 30,000 cusecs by night. We plan to lift 40-42 crest gates to regulate the inflows,” an official from Vijayawada irrigation circle said.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz also took stock of the situation in the day. The district administration sounded caution in low-lying areas as flood is expected to increase. “The water level is being maintained at 12 feet and the rest is being let down the barrage,” he said, directing the officials concerned to step up vigil in submergence- prone areas.

Rain inundates several low-lying areas in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The city received a spell of rain from the early hours of Wednesday and it continued till afternoon. As per the official bulletin, Vijayawada received 35.8 mm rainfall, while Krishna district recorded 1,679.4 mm rainfall. Several low-lying areas in the city, including Eluru Road, KT Road, low bridge near Kaleswara Rao Market and Rajiv Gandhi Park, were inundated.